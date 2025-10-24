26 families relocated to Seyidbeyli and Dashbulag villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

Khojali, October 24, AZERTAC

A total of 18 families, totalling 61 individuals were resettled to Seyidbeyli village, while another 8 families totalling 24 individuals relocated to Dashbulag village in Khojaly district and received the keys to their new homes.

The key handover ceremony was attended by the officials from the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the others.