    298 new coronavirus cases reported in Egypt, total cases surpass 6,000

    03.05.2020 [15:08]

    Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

    Egypt detected 298 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 6,193 confirmed cases nationwide, a statement by the country`s health ministry said.

    The ministry also reported nine new deaths, bringing the total deaths from the virus to 415.

    The statement said that 62 Egyptians have been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,522 so far.

    The health ministry said the number of people whose test results have turned from positive to negative, including the 1,522 recoveries, has now reached 1,970.

