    2 dead, 120 injured in Abu Dhabi gas cylinder blast

    24.05.2022 [18:50]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Two people died and more than 100 were injured in a gas cylinder explosion on Monday at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi Police has confirmed, according to Xinhua.

    The restaurant, which serves South Asian fare, is located in a five-storey building in central Abu Dhabi. Several shops and six other buildings were damaged in the blast.

    Abu Dhabi Police has confirmed that two people were killed and at least 120 suffered minor to moderate injuries.

    The police added those injured were transferred to hospital for immediate treatment.

    Meanwhile, four residential buildings in the area were evacuated and residents were provided with temporary accommodation as authorities launched an investigation into the incident.

    AZERTAG.AZ :2 dead, 120 injured in Abu Dhabi gas cylinder blast
