    2 killed, 43 injured after bus overturned in Sinai, Egypt

    28.04.2022 [11:39]

    At least two people were killed and 43 others wounded on Wednesday after a bus overturned in Egypt's South Sinai Province, the Egyptian Health Ministry announced in a statement, according to Xinhua.

    The wounded passengers were taken to the nearby Sharm El Sheikh international hospital, according to the statement.

    A total of 25 ambulances were sent to the site of the accident, which was on a highway leading to the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, according to Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, a spokeswoman for the Health Ministry.

    The bus was coming from Upper Egypt's Minya Province and heading to Sharm El-Sheikh, local media reported.

    The investigation is underway to find the cause of the accident, according to the Egyptian prosecutors.

