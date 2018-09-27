    • / SPORTS

    30,000 tickets sold for FC Qarabag vs Arsenal match

    27.09.2018 [19:50]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    30,000 tickets have already been sold for a match between Qarabag and Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

    Tickets cost between 2-10 AZN, while VIP tickets are available for 50 AZN.

    The game will be played at Baku Olympic Stadium at 20:55 Baku time on October 4.

