    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    30 dead in central Kenya bus crash

    31.12.2017 [12:01]

    Baku, December 31, AZERTAC

    Thirty people were killed and 16 injured early on Sunday (Dec 31) morning in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a road in central Kenya, police said, AFP reports.

    "We have 30 dead," said Rift Valley traffic police chief Zero Arome of the 3am (00.00 GMT) accident close to Nakuru town.

    "All the bodies have beeThe accident occurred close to a notorious stretch on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway when a bus travelling from Busia, in western Kenya collided with a truck coming from Nakuru.

    Police said the death toll for that stretch of road has now reached 100 this month alone.

    Arome said the drivers of both vehicles were among the dead, as well as a three-year-old child, while the injured had been taken to a Nakuru hospital.

    AZERTAG.AZ :30 dead in central Kenya bus crash
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.12.2017 [15:43]
    ISIS claims Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing
    29.12.2017 [17:26]
    TRT World crew released from Myanmar prison
    29.12.2017 [14:46]
    Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow
    29.12.2017 [13:25]
    At least 2 killed, 20 injured in bus crash near Turkey's Ankara
    30 dead in central Kenya bus crash