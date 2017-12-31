30 dead in central Kenya bus crash

Baku, December 31, AZERTAC

Thirty people were killed and 16 injured early on Sunday (Dec 31) morning in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a road in central Kenya, police said, AFP reports.

"We have 30 dead," said Rift Valley traffic police chief Zero Arome of the 3am (00.00 GMT) accident close to Nakuru town.

"All the bodies have beeThe accident occurred close to a notorious stretch on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway when a bus travelling from Busia, in western Kenya collided with a truck coming from Nakuru.

Police said the death toll for that stretch of road has now reached 100 this month alone.

Arome said the drivers of both vehicles were among the dead, as well as a three-year-old child, while the injured had been taken to a Nakuru hospital.