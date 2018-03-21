    • / WORLD

    32 killed in deadly bombing in Kabul

    21.03.2018 [22:55]

    Baku, March 21, AZERTAC

    The Afghan Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 32 people were killed and 52 wounded in Wednesday's deadly bombing in PD3 in Kabul, according to TOLOnews, Afghanistan's regional and world news television network.

    This came after the Ministry of Interior confirmed a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to the Ali Abad Hospital and Kabul University at around mid-day.

    The MoI also confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated his explosives while walking among a group of people.

    Istiqlal Hospital's chief, Saber Naseeb, confirmed that 19 wounded people had been taken to his hospital, while the Emergency hospital said seven victims were being treated in their surgical unit.

    Naseeb said at leave five victims at Istiqlal were in critical condition.

    TOLOnews journalists reporting from the scene soon after the explosion said they saw many bodies lying on the ground.

    The area was immediately cordoned off by security forces and dozens of ambulances were seen ferrying victims to hospitals.

