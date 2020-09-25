32 women farmers provided with support at initial stage of AFAQ project

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

At the initial stage of the Azerbaijani Women in Agro Activities (AFAQ) project implemented by "Agro Procurement and Supply" OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture with the financial support of PASHA Holding, technical support was provided to 32 women farmers from 10 regions.

At the end of the initial stage, women farmers operating in Balakan, Shamakhi, Gusar, Sabirabad, Neftchala and Masalli districts, who met the requirements of the project and successfully completed the training module, were provided with various technical equipment based on their needs. They were provided with a honey extractor, bee boxes, separators, butter machines, milking machines, feed and grain grinders, fruit dryers and other equipment in accordance with their fields of activity.

At the initial stage, more than 500 women farmers applied for the participation in the project. 72 farms have been evaluated through inspection so far. Women farmers who met the required conditions were eligible to participate in the project. Along with technical support, women farmers participating in the project are provided with consulting and training support.

The AFAQ project, in which the acceptance of the applications continues, is carried out in order to support the activities of women engaged in the agricultural sector, to increase their knowledge and skills. The project, encompassing 2020-2021, will support a total of nearly 200 women farmers.

Women farmers wishing to apply for the project can register through the afaq.az website , apply for the Regional Offices of the APS, as well as by contacting SADC and calling 1652 or +994504008899.