350 km/h high-speed freight train launched in N China

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

A brand new 350 km/h high-speed freight electric multiple units (EMU) train, independently developed by China, rolled off the assembly line on Wednesday in Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province, according to CGTN.

The development of the train was led by CRRC Tangshan Company and supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology's key project "Advanced Rail Transport.”

Based on the 350 km/h high-speed EMU platforms in China, the train can meet the demands for 600 to 1,500 km medium- and long-distance fast freight services. It can operate in all weather conditions with prominent advantages of high efficiency and frequency as well as low costs.

As the train rolled off the assembly line, China became the first country in the world to realize 350 km/h high-speed freight, marking a significant improvement in China's independent innovation ability in rail transport equipment.