35 more families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Aghdam, April 30, AZERTAC

Another 35 families, totaling 158 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Sarijali in the Aghdam district and received the keys to their new apartments.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

With this latest relocation, the total number of families resettled in the village has reached 184, comprising 767 individuals.

10:15

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directives, Azerbaijan has launched another phase of resettlement to the village of Sarijali of Aghdam district.

This phase involves relocation of 35 families, including 158 individuals.