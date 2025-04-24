3 dead, 10 injured in multiple-car crash in Philippine capital

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

A multi-vehicle crash in the Philippine capital has killed three people and wounded 10 others, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The police said the crash occurred late Wednesday night in Marikina City after a trailer truck went sideways while ascending the road, pinning a passenger jeepney and causing more collisions.

The wreck involved a trailer truck, two passenger jeepneys, two cars, and a sport utility vehicle.

The Marikina City disaster risk reduction and management office confirmed that the driver of the pinned jeepney died along with two others.

The police detained the truck driver as they probed the crash.