    3rd General Conference of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization gets underway in Baku

    17.05.2022 [16:27]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    The 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA) has kicked off in Baku.

    The event brings together delegations led by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Vice President of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Ali Nikzad, Deputy Speaker of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Balaim Kessebayeva, Speaker of Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Deputy chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulan Primov, as well as members of the House of Representatives of Tajikistan.

     

