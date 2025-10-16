3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum features panel discussion on sustainable future for Karabakh

Khankendi, October 16, AZERTAC

The 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Khankendi featured a panel discussion on “Fostering an Inclusive, Green and Sustainable Future for Karabakh.”

The panel session was moderated by Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kenya and the Republic of Congo, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Nairobi, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme and the United Nations Environment Programme.

Speakers included Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts; Aydin Kerimov, Special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district; Marcelina Zielinska, UK Board Director at Chapman Taylor; and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA).

The discussions focused on restoration of the liberated territories, improving urban environment, preserving cultural heritage, as well as the role of entrepreneurship in socio-economic revival.

Following the discussions, the participants toured the city of Shusha, familiarizing themselves with the city’s history, culture, and modern urban planning.