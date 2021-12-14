42 Premier League players and staff test positive for COVID-19

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

Forty-two players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the English Premier League, the top-flight English league announced on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

On Dec. 6-12, a total of 3,805 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, and 42 of them showed positive for the virus, said a statement on the league’s website.

The number marks the most positive results ever recorded in the league over a seven-day period.

Premier League club Manchester United also announced on Monday that they closed down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours due to several confirmed COVID-19 cases among the first team staff and players.

There are also reports of positive cases in other Premier League teams including Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester City, and Aston Villa.