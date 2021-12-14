  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island

    14.12.2021 [15:51]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju Tuesday afternoon, the state weather agency said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

    The epicenter in the southwestern waters off Jeju Island was at a depth of 17 km, and residents must have felt strong vibrations, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

    The agency said it was trying to confirm the damage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2021 [15:09]
    Italian FM presents Rome's bid for Expo 2030
    15.12.2021 [13:27]
    S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
    14.12.2021 [19:03]
    Around 50 killed in fuel truck explosion in Haiti
    14.12.2021 [17:17]
    U.S. records over 50 million Covid cases
    4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island