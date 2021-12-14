4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju Tuesday afternoon, the state weather agency said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The epicenter in the southwestern waters off Jeju Island was at a depth of 17 km, and residents must have felt strong vibrations, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The agency said it was trying to confirm the damage.