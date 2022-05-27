  • HOMEPAGE
    4 dead, 2 injured after Pennsylvania house explosion

    27.05.2022 [18:47]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    Authorities say at least four people have been killed, and others might still be missing after a house explosion in a suburb northwest of Philadelphia, AP reports.

    Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed in a press conference that the explosion occurred Thursday just after 8 p.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

    Two other people were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

    It is not immediately known what caused the explosion.

