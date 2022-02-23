  • HOMEPAGE
    4 dead after helicopter crashes on Hawaiian island of Kauai

    23.02.2022 [18:05]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    The U.S. Navy said Tuesday four people have died in the crash of a contractor’s helicopter on the Hawaii Island of Kauai, according to Global News.

    The Pacific Missile Range Facility said the aircraft crashed on the north side of the installation shortly after 10 a.m.

    The helicopter was flying in support of a training operation, it said.

    The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet the agency is investigating the crash of the Sikorsky S-61N helicopter.

