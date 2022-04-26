4 killed, several injured in blast inside university in Pakistan's Karachi
AzerTAg.az
26.04.2022 [18:04]
Baku, April 26, AZERTAC
Four people were killed and several others injured when a blast happened inside a university in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, local reports said, according to Xinhua.
The explosion occurred inside a van parked in the university, which caught fire following the blast, the reports said.
The nature of the blast has not been determined yet, and police said that they have called in bomb disposal squad to determine whether the incident was a terrorist attack or an accident.
Identities of the injured people have not been officially confirmed, and the wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital, according to the reports.
