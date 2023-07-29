  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    4 missing after Australia military helicopter crashes into ocean

    29.07.2023 [11:52]
    4 missing after Australia military helicopter crashes into ocean

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Four Australia military personnel are missing off the country's northeastern coast after an army helicopter crashed into the ocean, Canberra announced Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "Defence (Ministry) can confirm an Australian Army MRH-90 Taipan helicopter has impacted waters near Lindeman Island, off the Queensland coast," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

    The helicopter was participating in night-time training activities as part of the ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 with the US when it was reported missing late Friday night, it said.

    "Four crew were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident and are currently missing," the ministry said, adding that the search for the missing crew members continued.

    Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, Australia's largest military exercises with the US, involving some 30,000 military personnel from 13 nations, kicked off on July 22 and will continue until Aug. 4.

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a joint statement that the families of the missing four air crew had been notified of the incident.

    "Our first thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing," it said.

    "All Australians hold them in our hearts and we hold onto hope as the search and rescue teams go about their work right now. We have the utmost confidence in their professionalism and skill," said the premier.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.07.2023 [20:41]
    Wildfires: 51,386 hectares up in smoke in Italy since year's start
    29.07.2023 [20:28]
    Finland witnesses record-low birthrate but rising immigration
    29.07.2023 [19:14]
    20 policemen injured in clashes with BNP activists
    29.07.2023 [17:40]
    SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches massive EchoStar internet satellite