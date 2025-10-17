4th ICAPP Asian Cultural Council meeting gets underway in Baku

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

The 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Council of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) commenced in Baku on October 17.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the opening ceremony.

Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and the Legislative Authority of the Presidential Administration, read out the address of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the meeting held under the theme "From National Diversity to Global Solidarity: The Role of Culture in the New World Order."

The meeting, which brings together high-level delegations from Asia and other regions, including prominent figures in culture and politics, will feature discussions on regional cooperation, cultural diplomacy and multiculturalism policy.

A joint statement is expected to be adopted at the conclusion of the meeting.