    5.2 Richter quake jolts Iran’s Genaveh Port

    01.10.2021 [15:47]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 04:45 hours local time and at the depth of 10 km underground, IRNA news agency reported.

    The epicenter of the quake was located at 29.75 degrees latitude and 50.49 degrees longitude.

    No report has so far been released on the possible casualties or damage to the property.

    Iran sits on major faultlines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

