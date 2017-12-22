    • / WORLD

    5.2 magnitude quake hits southern Iranian province

    22.12.2017 [00:04]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    A 5.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Iran’s southern province of Kerman, RT reports.

    The quake hit 51 kilometers northwest of the town of Ravar, according to the US Geological Survey, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

    Rescue teams have been dispatched to Kouhbanan which is at the epicenter of the quake, Reuters reports. No fatalities have been reported according to Iranian state TV.

    The quake is the latest in a series to hit the province. The town of Hejdak was struck less than two weeks ago, while a 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit on December 1.

