    5.2-magnitude quake rattles Tehran suburbs, killing 2

    21.12.2017 [18:41]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    At least two people were killed and almost 100 others injured on Thursday when the outskirts of capital Tehran were shaken by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, according to local media reports, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The Iranian authorities put the quake’s epicenter at about seven kilometers beneath Tehran’s Malard County, although the tremors were felt in several nearby regions, including Qazvin and Alborz.

    On Nov. 12, the border region between Iran and Iraq was rocked by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that left more than 600 people dead and thousands injured.

