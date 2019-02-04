    • / WORLD

    52 migrants rescued in western Turkey

    04.02.2019 [11:33]

    Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

    Turkish coast guard units on Sunday rescued 52 irregular migrants, including 25 children, in the western province of Aydin, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The units sprang to action after learning a rubber boat carrying the migrants was stranded in the Aegean Sea due to engine failure.

    The migrants included 45 Afghans, six Iranians, and a Gabonese. They were transferred to the provincial migration office.

