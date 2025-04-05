53 families receive house keys

Aghdara, April 5, AZERTAC

A new group of families has arrived in Sugovushan village, Aghdara district, where they were presented with the keys to their new homes.

A total of 53 families, comprising 174 individuals, have now been reunited with their homeland.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Office of the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the city of Khankendi, and Aghdara and Khojaly districts, and the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).