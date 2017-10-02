55th Annual Convention of World Boxing Council kicks off in Baku

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The official opening ceremony of the 55th Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council (WBC) has today been held in Baku.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports, Azad Rahimov, Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Boxing Federation, Kamaladdin Heydarov, MP of Milli Majlis, Fuad Muradov, President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, as well as former champions in different categories and boxing officials attended the event.

Minister Rahimov described the convention as a great stimulus to the development of boxing.

Rahimov highlighted Azerbaijan`s sporting achievements. “After gaining independence, Azerbaijan joined its first ever Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996 and gained one medal. At last year`s Games in Rio de Janeiro, Azerbaijani athletes secured 18 medals. The state pays a special attention to the development of sports in our country.”

“Azerbaijan is known as a sporting nation in the world. There is a sports infrastructure that meets all the international standards for the organization of large-scale competitions in our country. Among them the National Gymnastics Arena, the Baku Shooting Center and the Baku Olympic Stadium are the most distinguished by their spectacular appearance,” he said.

The minister also hailed Azerbaijani boxers` successes. He singled out Mahammadrasul Majidov who recently became a three-time world champion in Germany.

“This type of sport needs speed and agility. If you set the aim before the competition, then it is not difficult to win," he said.

The event then featured presentation of boxing champions attending the convention and a short film about world champion Vitaly Klitschko.

Klitschko expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the excellent organization of the event. He also hailed the government`s attention to the development of sports in Azerbaijan.