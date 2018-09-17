5 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey, N.Iraq

Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

At least five PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in air operations in southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, the Turkish military said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the five terrorists, who were plotting attacks, were "neutralized" in air operations on Sept. 16-17 in Turkey's Sirnak province and Hakurk, northern Iraq.

At least 46 PKK terrorists were also "neutralized" in counter-terrorism operations across Turkey over the past week, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

According to the ministry's statement, 16 terrorists were killed, 20 were captured on Sept. 10. Another 10 terrorists also surrendered to Turkish security forces.

Two senior operatives of the terrorist group were among those neutralized.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.