5th International Book Fair opened in Baku VIDEO

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

Baku International Book Fair, for the 5th time, opened its doors to exhibitors and visitors. The Fair is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev praised holding numerous international events in Baku, saying the country is represented in international book fairs abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Elchin Afandiyev highlighted the care and attention of President Ilham Aliyev to the fields of culture, tourism, education.

The main purpose of the event is to promote reading habits, to familiarize readers with the national and foreign publications, as well as to create cooperation opportunities between national and foreign publishing houses.

The event brought together representatives of more than 100 national and 30 foreign publishing houses.

As usual, during the fair, author days, numerous presentations and literary meetings will be held.