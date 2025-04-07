600 politicians and heads of organizations to attend Astana International Forum 2025

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Astana International Forum 2025 (AIF 2025) will be held in the Kazakh capital on May 29-30, according to Kazinform News Agency. The country's largest business event will draw the participation of the world leaders, experts, investors and business community. It will feature a plenary session and 25 discussion platforms.

600 foreign guests from all over the world, including top politicians, heads of international organizations, corporations, investors and representatives of scientific circles are expected to attend the forum.

President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Qatar's Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and others have confirmed their participation in the AIF.

This year, the program will cover three key themes: Foreign Policy and International Security, Energy and Climate Change, and Economy and Finance.

The forum is called to serve as a platform for open dialogue and attraction of foreign capital, conclusion of strategic agreements and promotion of initiatives aimed at economic development.

To note, the Kazakhstan-France Business Forum and Kazakhstan-Italy Business Forum will be held on the eve of the AIF 2025 to strengthen economic ties with Kazakhstan’s key partners.