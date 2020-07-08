62 more medical workers catch COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan, 1,287 in total
AzerTAg.az
08.07.2020 [13:32]
Baku, July 8, AZERTAC
62 health workers contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in the past 24 hours, spokeswoman of Health Ministry Ainura Akmatova said, according to AKI Press.
23 of them tested positive for coronavirus in Bishkek, 16 in the Chui region, 1 in Issyk-Kul region, 9 in the city of Osh, 1 in Osh region, 3 in Naryn region, 3 in Batken region.
7 health workers were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
A total of 1287 medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan since epidemic start, 522 of them recovered.
