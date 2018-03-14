63 international observers accredited by Central Election Commission

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

“63 international observers have been accredited by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC),” Shahin Asadli, head of the CEC’s media and public relations department told AZERTAC.

He said that the international observers represent 26 countries and 6 international organizations.

“32,764 local observers were accredited. 542 of them were registered by the CEC to monitor the voting in the entire territory of the country, while 32,222 were registered by the constituencies and are assigned to work in specific constituencies,” he added.