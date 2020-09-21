  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    640 new coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

    21.09.2020 [14:33]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    640 new cases of coronavirus have surfaced in Pakistan after the tests of 34,544 people over the last twenty-four hour, The Nation reports.

    According to the latest data shared by National Command and Operation Center, one death has also been reported from the Pandemic during this period.

    Out of 305671 total cases recorded so far, 292,303 people have fully recovered from the disease. There are now 6,952 active cases in the country.

    AZERTAG.AZ :640 new coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.09.2020 [13:50]
    Turkey: 3 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces
    19.09.2020 [19:05]
    Turkey overcoming pandemic's economic effects: Erdogan
    19.09.2020 [15:04]
    Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 6,000 first time in 2 months
    19.09.2020 [13:38]
    UK PM Johnson says second wave of virus inevitable, new restrictions possible
    640 new coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan