640 new coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

640 new cases of coronavirus have surfaced in Pakistan after the tests of 34,544 people over the last twenty-four hour, The Nation reports.

According to the latest data shared by National Command and Operation Center, one death has also been reported from the Pandemic during this period.

Out of 305671 total cases recorded so far, 292,303 people have fully recovered from the disease. There are now 6,952 active cases in the country.