Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

An unprecedented number of 650,000 trees to be planted in Azerbaijan today. This environmental campaign is being implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to mark the 650th birth anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

The tree planting campaign will cover all regions of the country. A special map reflecting the places where trees will be planted has been prepared by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. All of the trees that will be planted in the predetermined areas have been cultivated in the sapling fields of Azerbaijan Greenery and Landscape Structure OJSC and Forestry Center of the Ministry. Most of the trees will be planted along the highways.

Planting 650,000 trees in the country in one day will help reduce 2,6 thousand cubic meters of CO2 emissions each year. This will also make a significant contribution to the climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

Public figures, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, executive authorities, non-governmental and international organizations, as well as staff of AZERTAC will join this noble initiative.