65th meeting of PABSEC’s Committee highlights role of AI in social and economic development

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

The 65th meeting of the Committee on Social and Humanitarian Policy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) was held in Baku.

The meeting brought together parliamentary representatives from Azerbaijan and several other member countries.

First, the agenda of the meeting was approved. Then, the draft protocols of the 64th Committee meeting held on May 14-15, 2025, in Sinop, Türkiye, and the additional meeting held in Baku on June 17 was presented and approved.

The primary topic of the discussion was "Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development in the BSEC Region - Economic Aspects."

Sabina Salmanova, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation, presented the draft report on the topic. The rapporteur emphasized the role of artificial intelligence technologies in achieving sustainable development goals, as well as expanding education and employment opportunities, and improving social well-being.

During the discussions, the participants shared their views regarding the application of artificial intelligence technologies in various fields, as well as their impact on society and the economy, and ethical and legal aspects.

Following the discussions, the report was adopted and Sabina Salmanova, member of the Milli Majlis, was appointed rapporteur at the 66th General Assembly.