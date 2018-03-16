    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup

    16.03.2018 [17:37]

    Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

    Six Azerbaijani gymnasts will contest medals on the second day of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku.

    Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov will compete in the men’s vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar events, while female gymnasts Yulia Inshina, Maria Smirnova and Marina Nekrasova will vie for medals in the balance beam and floor events.

    The tournament brings together more than 100 athletes from 25 countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.03.2018 [15:30]
    International superstar Christina Aguilera confirmed as Saturday night headliner at 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    15.03.2018 [20:20]
    356,700 tickets for 2018 World Cup in Russia allocated worldwide over past 24 hours
    15.03.2018 [16:53]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts into FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final
    15.03.2018 [16:11]
    Azerbaijani karate fighters win 10 medals in Turkish tournament
    6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup 6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup