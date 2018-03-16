6 Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete on Day 2 of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup
AzerTAg.az
16.03.2018 [17:37]
Baku, March 16, AZERTAC
Six Azerbaijani gymnasts will contest medals on the second day of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku.
Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov will compete in the men’s vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar events, while female gymnasts Yulia Inshina, Maria Smirnova and Marina Nekrasova will vie for medals in the balance beam and floor events.
The tournament brings together more than 100 athletes from 25 countries.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
16.03.2018 [15:30]
15.03.2018 [20:20]
15.03.2018 [16:53]
15.03.2018 [16:11]
MULTIMEDIA
16.03.2018 [16:05]
16.03.2018 [11:12]
16.03.2018 [21:07]
16.03.2018 [19:58]
16.03.2018 [17:41]
16.03.2018 [11:30]
16.03.2018 [11:28]
15.03.2018 [20:25]
15.03.2018 [17:48]
16.03.2018 [20:05]
14.03.2018 [19:13]
14.03.2018 [16:00]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
15.03.2018 [15:56]
15.03.2018 [11:46]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
16.03.2018 [19:44]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note