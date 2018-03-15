6th Global Baku Forum kicks off President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

The 6th Global Baku Forum has kicked off in the capital of Azerbaijan under the slogan "Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies”.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the opening ceremony of the forum.

Albanian President Ilir Meta, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, Moldavian President Igor Dodon, Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz, Deputy Prime Minister of Palestine Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Head of the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall are among the participants of the forum.

The participants of the forum posed together for photographs.

Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin declared the forum open.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is making a speech at the opening ceremony.

Nearly 500 delegates from more than 50 countries, including heads of state and government who are members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, heads of international organizations, well-known political and public figures and scientists attend the three-day Forum.

The Forum will feature the 7th International Summit of the Book on March 18-19. A joint initiative of the US Congress Library and Egyptian Library of Alexandria, the Summit will focus on the significance of the book in national development, preservation and transformation of cultural heritage, as well as the role of national libraries and the future of libraries.