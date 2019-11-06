70 companies from 12 countries to attend Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition

Baku, November 6, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition, Medinex which will bring professionals in the medical industry together in one platform will be held on 6-7 November at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku hotel.

Leading local and international manufacturers and distributors will demonstrate their new products and services that helps make the country's medical clinics better, and treatment more effective.

The exhibition brings together 70 companies from 12 countries, including Germany, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Russia, Japan and others. Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by distributors and manufacturers participating under the brand "Made in Azerbaijan". The Republic of Belarus is represented by National Pavilion, which includes 8 leading medical enterprises.

The Medinex exhibition covers the following areas: IT-Med - technologies in medicine, Pharm-Med – pharmacology, Lab-Med - laboratory technology and equipment, Tech-Med - medical equipment, Stom-Med – stomatology, optical & ophtalmology, Tour-Med - medical tourism, Edu-Med - dietology and medical education.

The Medinex business programme includes modern platforms - Innovation Zone and Presentation Zone - for communication and dialogue, and for the search for effective management solutions.

Innovative medical technology is the key to quality medical care. That is why the organisers created the Innovation Zone to present the latest developments that will help increase the level of equipment in medical institutions. The Innovation Zone is a unique opportunity to look into the future of healthcare today. New products from the Medex, Mesa Group, BTL Emsella companies will be presented at the Innovation Zone. Innovation Agency introduces Innovative Personal Health Management Solution Programme - Healthy Living Support. Also the Innovation Agency demonstrates to the professional visitors special software Selcis Mixed Reality Computer Aided Surgery System, designed for VR device used in maxillofacial surgery.

The dynamic Presentation Zone includes a number of events. So, on the 6th of November, the session “Effective Clinic Management” will be held with the participation of the invited foreign specialists. During the session, foreign experts, such as the founder and director of DeutschMedic GmbH, Anna Weegen, and the chairman of the board of the DAMU Center of Information Technologies, Talgat Elemanov will tell the owners and managers of the clinics about the methods of effective management of medical institutions and medical networks.

On the 6th of November, direct B2B meetings will be held between the exhibitors and invited buyers, organised at the request of the exhibitors. The unique format of business meetings allows manufacturers to directly present the product to potential customers and partners, as well as discussing possible conditions for cooperation and joint projects.

Azerbaijani doctors living and working abroad will address the special session “Bizimkiler”, which will be held on the 7th of November. As part of this session, ophthalmologist Mehriban Alizade (experienced in volunteering in the Republic of Niger) and Siegerland Diakonie cardiologist Firudin Gurbanov will share their success with young specialists, interns and students of medical universities, as well as help to find solutions by answering questions in the format of "Live Communication”.

In the Presentation Zone exhibition participants will present their exclusive products and their best services for two days.

Medinex exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Exhibitions are also supported by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, the The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK) and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibition is organised by Caspian Event Organisers (CEO). The partners of the exhibitions in 2019 are the official hotels Qafqaz Hotels and Resorts, Intourist Hotel and Boulevard Hotel, tour operator Greenwich Travel Club. Child Zone partner is "Bagcam" Network of Kindergartens.