    7 found, 6 remain missing during a trip to SW China mountain

    14.05.2022 [14:35]

    Seven out of 13 people who went missing during a trip to Cangshan Mountain in Dali, Southwest China's Yunnan province, were found by rescuers on Saturday and are in good condition, China Media Group reported, according to China Daily.

    According to the report, the 13 people set foot in the famous Chinese mountain area on Thursday morning, bypassing a guarded checkpoint, and have lost contact since.

    Cangshan Mountain Reserve in Yangbi Yi autonomous county has been under closed-off management since March 29, 2020, due to safety work and anti-epidemic prevention.

    Rescuers at the site said that the missing group consists of six guides, five non-locals and two members of China's Blue Sky Rescue Team, the country's largest non-governmental humanitarian organization.

    The rescue work is under way for the remaining six.

     

