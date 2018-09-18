    • / WORLD

    7 killed in bus crash in western Turkey

    18.09.2018 [10:45]

    Istanbul, September 18, AZERTAC

    A passenger bus overturned early Tuesday morning, killing at least seven people and wounding 28 others in Turkey's western Afyonkarahisar province.

    The bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch on the Afyonkarahisar-Antalya highway.

    The wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

    Rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site.

    Sabir Shahtakhti

    Special correspondent

