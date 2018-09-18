7 killed in bus crash in western Turkey

Istanbul, September 18, AZERTAC

A passenger bus overturned early Tuesday morning, killing at least seven people and wounding 28 others in Turkey's western Afyonkarahisar province.

The bus skidded off the road and plunged into a ditch on the Afyonkarahisar-Antalya highway.

The wounded passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the crash site.

Sabir Shahtakhti

Special correspondent