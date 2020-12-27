  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    7 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan

    27.12.2020 [20:42]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    Seven security personnel were killed when terrorists raided a post of the paramilitary force Frontier Corps in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, an army statement said on Sunday, according to Xinhua news agency.

    The soldiers repulsed the terrorists in an intense exchange of fire late Saturday, following which the area was cordoned off and exit routes were blocked to nab fleeing terrorists, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

    "A large scale search and clearance operation is in progress. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs," the statement added.

    It is the third clash between the security forces and the terrorists recently in the province. In two earlier clashes, a soldier and 10 militants were killed.

    AZERTAG.AZ :7 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.12.2020 [20:38]
    At least 10 killed in avalanches amid heavy snow north of Tehran
    26.12.2020 [17:15]
    COVID-19 kills 134 more people in Iran
    26.12.2020 [14:43]
    Georgia reports 1,784 new coronavirus cases, 4,119 recoveries, 39 fatalities
    26.12.2020 [12:04]
    First case of new COVID variant found in France as cases rise
    7 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan