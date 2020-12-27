7 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in southwestern Pakistan

Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

Seven security personnel were killed when terrorists raided a post of the paramilitary force Frontier Corps in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, an army statement said on Sunday, according to Xinhua news agency.

The soldiers repulsed the terrorists in an intense exchange of fire late Saturday, following which the area was cordoned off and exit routes were blocked to nab fleeing terrorists, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

"A large scale search and clearance operation is in progress. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs," the statement added.

It is the third clash between the security forces and the terrorists recently in the province. In two earlier clashes, a soldier and 10 militants were killed.