82nd FIG Congress kicks off in Baku

Baku, December 2, AZERTAC

The 82nd congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has opened in Baku.

Delivering opening remarks, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov stressed the importance of the congress. The minister said Azerbaijan has rich experience in hosting major international sporting events, including gymnastics tournaments. He said Azerbaijan has become the world`s gymnastics center. “The election of Mehriban Aliyeva as president of Gymnastics Federation gave impetus to the development of this sport in our country,” said the minister. Azad Rahimov expressed his confidence that the Baku congress will provide a platform for innovations.

The event is attended by nearly 300 delegates from more than 115 countries. The congress will hear reports by FIG technical presidents and technical coordinator. Participants will also set the venue for the next congress.