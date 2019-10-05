    • / CULTURE

    9th Cultural Routes Annual Advisory Forum held in Romania

    05.10.2019 [10:21]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    The 9th Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe Annual Advisory Forum 2019 “Cultural Routes for Cultural Tourism" has been held in Sibiu, Romania.

    An employee of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Culture, Vugar Mammadov attended the event, which was co-organized by the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe (EPA) and the Ministry of Tourism of Romania.

    This year`s forum focused on cultural tourism and the challenges it faces, especially in relation to sustainability. The forum addressed the role of the Cultural Routes in capitalising the potential for cultural tourism so to foster European heritage and traditions.

    The 2019 edition of the Advisory Forum brought together around 200 representatives from International Organizations, representatives of the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe, Member States, national and local authorities.

    The Cultural Routes programme was established in 1987 by the Council of Europe and currently comprises 38 routes in the 47 member States of the Council of Europe and beyond, and 33 Member States and 3 Observer States of the EPA on Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe. 7 of these routes lead through Romania. The Cultural Routes aim to bring people and places together in networks of common history and common heritage, to invite them to travel and to discover Europe`s rich and diverse heritage.

