    AC Milan stage comeback against Lazio with Tonali scoring injury time winner

    25.04.2022 [10:03]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    AC Milan moved to the top of the Italian Serie A after completing a 2-1 comeback against Lazio on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Home team Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile scored an early opener to give his team a 1-0 lead at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

    Milan's French forward Olivier Giroud scored the equalizer in the 50th minute.

    The visitors' Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali made a close-range finish in stoppage time with the winning goal for Milan.

    Milan are leading the Serie A table with 74 points in 34 matches. Their archrivals Inter Milan are in second position with 72 points.

    Title contenders Inter will visit Bologna on Wednesday to play their remaining fixture.

    Lazio bagged 56 points to be in seventh spot in the league.

