  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    AC Milan`s Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus

    25.09.2020 [18:51]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed, according to sky sports.

    The announcement comes just hours before Milan are due to take on Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday.

    The club say that they have informed the "relevant authorities" and that Ibrahimovic will now enter a period of quarantine at home.

    Ibrahimovic tweeted: "I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever.

    "Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

    Milan added that no other members of the squad have tested positive in the latest round of testing, although defender Leo Duarte did return a positive result on Wednesday and has already begun isolating.

    AZERTAG.AZ :AC Milan`s Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.09.2020 [10:23]
    Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla
    24.09.2020 [19:47]
    Vuokatti European Youth Olympic Festival postponed to December 2021
    24.09.2020 [17:08]
    Tokyo Grand Slam judo event canceled
    24.09.2020 [10:26]
    Fati signs new long-term Barcelona contract with €400m buy-out clause
    AC Milan`s Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus