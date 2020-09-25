AC Milan`s Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed, according to sky sports.

The announcement comes just hours before Milan are due to take on Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday.

The club say that they have informed the "relevant authorities" and that Ibrahimovic will now enter a period of quarantine at home.

Ibrahimovic tweeted: "I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever.

"Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea."

Milan added that no other members of the squad have tested positive in the latest round of testing, although defender Leo Duarte did return a positive result on Wednesday and has already begun isolating.