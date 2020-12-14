ADA University Executive Vice-Rector awarded Hungarian Order of Merit

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade has been conferred on the Hungarian Order of Merit.

On December 11, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi presented the Order personally to Vice-Rector Ismayilzade.

Ismayilzade was awarded the Order by a resolution signed by President of Hungary Janos Ader in recognition of Ismayilzade’s outstanding role in broadening and strengthening cultural, educational, scientific and diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

ADA University plays an important role in the development of scientific bonds between Azerbaijan and Hungary. The University signed cooperation agreements with five Hungarian universities, including the University of National Civil Service, Pécs University, Debrecen University, ELTe University, and Corvinus University. So far, 41 ADA students took advantage of this cooperation and studied at partner universities. 15 Hungarian students studied at ADA University as exchange and full-time students. ADA University's close ties with the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, faculty and staff exchanges and the launch of teaching of the Hungarian language at ADA embody expanding cooperation opportunities. In 2020 several joint scientific conferences were organized, including “Digital Hungary” forum.

Note that last year, Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev received “The Order of Merit Commander’s Cross of the Republic of Hungary” for his distinctive services in the development of Hungary-Azerbaijan relations as well as strengthening the cultural and scientific ties between the two countries.

"Our cooperation both in diplomatic and education spheres contributes to the development of relations between our friendly nations," said Vice-Rector Ismayilzade by adding that the partnership between ADA and Hungarian universities will be further expanded.

The Embassy of Hungary mentioned that the Embassy highly appreciates the work of Ismayilzade that helps bringing the two countries, nations, and cultures even closer to each other.