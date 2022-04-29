ADA University hosts international conference on “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation”

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

An international conference under the motto “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” has kicked off at ADA University.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the conference.

The idea of conducting the international conference "South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation", which started in Shusha on 28 April and continues in Baku today, was put forward at the international conference “New Vision for the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation” held at ADA University with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev on 13 April last year (https://president.az/en/articles/view/51088). It was at that conference that the participants proposed to hold an international conference in Karabakh, and President Ilham Aliyev welcomed this proposal.

The fact that Shusha has become the main venue of events held under the auspices of UN and other influential organizations and turned into the diplomatic capital of the region also means a failure of the ugly campaigns to promote this ancient Azerbaijani city as an Armenian one through many years of false information.

It is no coincidence that participants of the international conference held panel discussions on “Shusha – the path to revival” on reconstruction work in Shusha and “Cooperation, opportunities and challenges” on the post-conflict period in Shusha on 28 April. This important platform provides an opportunity for foreign experts to discuss the peace agenda laid out by Azerbaijan for the development of relations between countries of the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, the possibility of opening communications, the normalization of relations with Armenia as a basis for progress, security and prosperity.