AFFA, Alanyaspor discuss cooperation
AzerTAg.az
25.05.2022 [18:08]
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Rovnag Abdullayev has today met with President of Turkiye’s Aytemiz Alanyaspor Football Club Hasan Cavusoglu.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation between AFFA and Alanyaspor, as well as exchanged views on the development of football.
