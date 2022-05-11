  • HOMEPAGE
    AFFA representatives to attend 46th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Vienna

    11.05.2022 [11:40]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    AFFA Secretary General Sarkhan Hajiyev and Deputy Secretary General Kamran Valiyev will today attend the 46th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Vienna, Austria.

    The UEFA Congress is Europe’s equivalent of a football parliament. It brings together presidents and general secretaries representing each of UEFA’s 55 member associations to make decisions that help shape European football.

