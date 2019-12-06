    • / SPORTS

    AFFA secretary general meets with head coach of Turkish national football team

    06.12.2019 [18:24]

    Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

    AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov has met with head coach of the Turkish national football team Senol Gunes at AFFA headquarters.

    The sides hailed the fact that the Turkish national football team will play two matches in Group A of the Euro 2020 final stage at Baku Olympic Stadium. They noted that holding the matches in Baku would be more convenient in terms of distance and atmosphere to support the native teams of Turkish fans. They also mentioned that many Turkish football fans in Azerbaijan could create a homely mood for their favorite teams.

    Elkhan Mammadov wished the Turkish national team successes in the European Championships.

    AFFA secretary general meets with head coach of Turkish national football team