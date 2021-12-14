AIBA becomes IBA as extraordinary congress embraces widespread reform

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

The International Boxing Association Extraordinary Congress has ushered in a new era for the sport as the federation changed its acronym from AIBA to IBA while adopting a comprehensive set of governance reforms developed by independent experts, according to the organization’s official website.

A total of 107 of IBA’s national federations were in attendance to approve these wide-spread changes.

“As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, I am very proud of the way IBA is quickly and comprehensively becoming fit for the future. Only a year has passed since I had the privilege of becoming President of IBA. Working together, we have already completed reforms that would not have been thought possible before,” said President Umar Kremlev.

An update was given to the Congress on parts one and three of the investigation carried out by Professor Richard McLaren and his team into boxing. Professor Ulrich Haas then presented the report of the Governance Reform Group, previously approved by IBA’s Board of Directors. The report was approved by IBA’s National Federations, which also unanimously approved a series of constitutional amendments.

Included among the amendments were the creation of a new Boxing Independent Integrity Unit, which is expected to become operational in the course of 2022. The Board of Directors will be reduced from 28 members to 18, following elections which will be held by June 30. Candidates for election will be subject to extensive eligibility checks which will be conducted independently. Very extensive changes to the Board’s composition are expected, based on the imposition of term limits and enhanced eligibility criteria.

In order to enhance IBA’s commercial viability a new visual identity was revealed, with the new acronym at its heart and a new logo has been unveiled. IBA changed its full name to “International Boxing Association” in 2007, but had maintained its previous acronym of AIBA, which referred to the Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur. The new acronym marks a new chapter in the sport’s history focused on upholding the highest standards of integrity and ensuring every boxer has the chance for a fair fight.

The IBA has also begun work towards defining weight categories and developing an Olympic Qualification System, subject to IOC approval, for Paris 2024.